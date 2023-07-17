  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran ready to advance regional initiatives over Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to contribute to the advancement of UN-centered regional initiatives regarding the Afghanistan issue.

In a meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Coordinator for the independent assessment process on Afghanistan Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu on Monday, the top Iranian diplomat considered the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and fighting against terrorism as important.

The Iranian foreign minister also called for supporting the regional initiatives over solving the challenges in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan needs urgent solutions and if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of this country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its negative consequences will affect the region and the world," Amir-Abdollahian underlined.

Sinirlioğlu, for his part, presented his assessment regarding the situation in Afghanistan in different fields and stressed the UN's will to support regional initiatives in order to help form an inclusive government in this country.

