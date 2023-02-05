Ghalibaf urges accelerating relief aid in quake-hit Khoy

Speaking at the open session in Parliament in Tehran, Ghalibaf said that residents of Khoy are suffering from the quake.

The executive authorities are cooperating to tackle the problems in this regard, he noted.

He expressed hope that efforts are collectively made, calling on the authorities to follow up on the issue in unison.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

