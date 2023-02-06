Leader’s envoy in Khoy to follow up on help to quake victims

Leader's Representative Hojatoleslam Abdolhossein Moezzi is in Khoy in the wake of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28.

He is to tour the quake-ravaged city to know the problems and challenges in this regard.

Examining the status of the injured as a result of the incident is also on the agenda.

On February 5, the Iranian President paid a visit to the city of Khoy to follow up on the situation of the people in the quake-hit town.

In recent days, President Ebrahim Raeisi has held constant phone calls with officials of the city and urged for speeding up the reconstruction and increasing the number of temporary accommodation camps and shelters.

He visited the residence camp and was informed of the problems and requirements.

TM/5702123