IRGC mobilizes regional forces to help quake-hit Khoy: spox

"So far, 12 camps have been set up to accommodate earthquake victims and are helping those who have accommodation problems," Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said in an interview on Tuesday to detail the IRGC's assistance to the people in Khoy, which was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Saturday evening.

In addition to temporary shelters, Sharif said, the IRGC has established a big field hospital with the necessary facilities and equipment including operating rooms, orthopedics, neurology, etc. which is already operating in the region.

"So far, more than 72 Jihadi voluntary teams have been sent to the region from Salmas and Khoy, and eight trucks, 2 bulldozers, and an excavator are stationed in the region and serving the people based on their needs," the spokesman added.

"The West Azerbaijan IRGC Hamza Base has entered the scene by activating 10 local regional bases, 25 neighborhood bases in 70 earthquake-affected villages in Khoy County and has already sent 50 ambulances," he said.

Sharif continued to emphasize that the IRGC relief operation and services to people affected by the earthquake will continue until their problems are resolved, and said, IRGC forces have distributed thousands of packs of fresh food among the people in the region.

MNA/FNA14011111000601