Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Khoy in northwest Iran

A magnitude 5.6 once again shook Khoi city and county on Friday morning.

The earthquake happened at a depth of 8 kilometers from the earth ground and occurred at 6:46 am on Friday.

Its tremors were felt in the neighboring major cities of Urmi, the capital of West Azarbaijan province, and also Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province in the northwest of Iran.

According to the preliminary reports by Iran's Red Crescent Organization, the relatively strong quake injured at least sixty-eight people who have received treatment in hospital.

There were also reports of cracks in the walls of buildings in 7 villages in Khoy County and neighboring Salmas County in the West Azarbaijan Province.

The same Khoy County was struck by a bigger earthquake earlier this year in January which left several killed and dozens more injured.

