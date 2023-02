TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has hit the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds.

The tremor struck an area some six kilometers northwest of the city of Khoy at 21:44 p.m. local time (1814 GMT), on Saturday at a depth of seven kilometers, according to the Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.