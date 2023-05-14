Technical coop. between Iran, IAEA to witness great progress

He in an interview with IRNA published on Sunday stressed that Tehran is exchanging messages with Washington through various channels during talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that “a good development has taken place in the course of cooperation” between the Islamic Republic and the UN nuclear agency, noting that Iran had always been critical of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s politically-charged approach towards the country and that he has even brought up the issue in a face-to-face meeting with him.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to underscore that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has declared so transparently that Iran is serious about cooperation with the IAEA and expects the UN nuclear agency to fulfill its duties within the technical frameworks and stay away from political issues.

“The more the IAEA distances itself from a political approach and moves towards technical cooperation, the more the path for our agreements opens up,” the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

Iran, at the same time as adhering to the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions law passed by the parliament in December 2020, is determined to settle disputes and resolve differences with the International Atomic Energy within a framework of constructive and mutual interaction and technical cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted.

The Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions law prompted the Iranian administration to restrict the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set by the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We are close to the next IAEA meeting, and we have notified Mr. Grossi very clearly that Iran and the agency can establish a good and reassuring cooperation if certain foreign parties do not get in the way,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Amir-Abdollahian further emphasized that good progress will be made in the course of technical cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as both sides have expressed strong desire to take such a step, noting that the exchange of delegations is taking place away from any media hype.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister noted that the exchange of messages with the US is in progress through different channels.

He stated that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is continually seeking to neutralize Western sanctions at the same time as it is trying to ensure their removal during talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

MP/PressTV