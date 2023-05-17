JCPOA talks likely to resume in near future

Saying that the US seeks to revive JCPOA in a way that Iran's interests are not realized, Shahriar Heidari told Mehr News Agency that the American side should know that Iran's position and strategy in the talks are unchangeable.

Heidari went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the conclusion of the negotiations and the complete removal of sanctions, adding, "Considering the series of messages that have reached us from the United States and European countries (the US, Germany and France), negotiations to revive the JCPOA will probably be resumed soon."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian parliament member reacted to the remarks of the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who recently claimed that the Zionist regime has the freedom of action to act against Iran’s nuclear program.

Stressing that the Westerners and the Israeli regime have been seeking to create psychological warfare against Iran after the Islamic Revolution, Heidari cited that the Iranophonia project has failed and the position of the Westerns in the region is shaky due to the recent positive regional developments and Iran's effective stance and the global developments.

No excuses are acceptable anymore for the presence of the US and the Zionist regime in the region, therefore the Westerners are extremely worried and started threatening Iran, he added.

The Zionist regime is not capable of threatening Iran or taking military action against it, Heidari stressed.

Stressing that the Zionist regime is too small to be considered in Iran's defense and military equations, the parliament member underlined that the regime may be able to carry out a series of acts of sabotage and terror but these actions do not indicate that they're a global power.

"Western threats against Iran are just a psychological operation and are raised due to the strengthening of Iran's relations with the countries of the region and restoring relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which is not pleasant for them," he concluded.

MP/5780664