  1. Politics
May 12, 2023, 5:30 PM

Iran frees 2 French citizens detained in country: FM spox.

Iran frees 2 French citizens detained in country: FM spox.

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Friday announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran has released 2 French nationals who have been detained in the country.

Iran's action was due to the requests of the French side at various levels and the negotiations held between the parties, according to Kan'ani.

Iran's judiciary in humanitarian action and in line with the relevant laws and regulations released two French citizens, one of whom also has Irish citizenship, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

In a phone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna thanked the humanitarian action of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the release of two French citizens and called it an effective and confidence-building step.

MP

News Code 200634

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News