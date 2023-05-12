Iran frees 2 French citizens detained in country: FM spox.

Iran's action was due to the requests of the French side at various levels and the negotiations held between the parties, according to Kan'ani.

Iran's judiciary in humanitarian action and in line with the relevant laws and regulations released two French citizens, one of whom also has Irish citizenship, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

In a phone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna thanked the humanitarian action of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the release of two French citizens and called it an effective and confidence-building step.

