UN praises Iran for helping establish security in Syria

Geir Pedersen made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat thanked the UN official for helping to establish peace and stability in Syria.

The latest Syria-related regional and international developments, including the recent quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria, were discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the recent visit of the Iranian President to Damascus, Amir-Abdollahian noted that the visit shows that Syria has entered the stage of stable security.

Amir-Abdollahian also called for the support of the international community to help rebuild Syria and prepare the conditions for the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

