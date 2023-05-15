UK FM reiterates allegations against Iran nuclear program

"Preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains an absolute priority in UK foreign policy," Cleverly asserted.

"We’ve worked very, very closely with the members of the Quad, France, Germany, the United States … in imposing sanctions, and obviously we know very closely what we're doing in conjunction with the International Atomic Energy Agency to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon," he claimed.

Cleverly, in his interview with Fox News Digital, claimed that it "will always be a UK foreign policy priority" to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

In early 2023, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that the Islamic Republic would carry on with its peaceful nuclear energy program and "constructive" cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), notwithstanding existing political pressures and propagandist smear campaigns.

The British foreign minister's remarks come while Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a recent interview with IRNA said that the course of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within technical frameworks will soon witness great progress.

“The more the IAEA distances itself from a political approach and moves towards technical cooperation, the more the path for our agreements opens up,” the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

MP/PR