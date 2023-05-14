Iranian foreign minister holds meeting with UN envoy

Amir-Abdollahian and Pedersen met and held talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran.
TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with United Nation's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Sunday.
Amir-Abdollahian and Pedersen met and held talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran.
Details of their meeting were not released so far.
