Israel displayed weakness in face of Palestinians resistance

Amir-Abdollahian held talks on Friday with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of Islamic Jihad.

The Iranian minister condemned Israel for the "brutal aggression" in the "targeted" assassination of resistance leaders and killing innocent Palestinian women and children. He said the Zionists had displayed weakness and frustration in the face of resistance by the Palestinians.

Haniyeh, for his part, said resistance groups are "ready" and "coordinated" for confronting the Israeli attacks. He also praised the political stance of Iran in support of Palestine. "Resistance will determine the fate of this Zionist aggression and the Israeli regime has no other choice but to surrender," Haniyeh said.

Meanwhile, Nakhalah said the Palestinians will continue to resist until the regime accepts the conditions put forward by the resistance.

The Israeli regime continued airstrikes on Gaza for the fourth day. The latest attack on Friday claimed the lives of three Palestinians, wounding 10 others.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said 33 people, including six children and three women, have been killed and over 100 wounded so far.

On Friday, Palestinian resistance groups fired rockets toward al-Quds for the first time since the latest Israeli war started on Tuesday. Israeli towns near the Gaza border also faced renewed rocket attacks. On Thursday, a Palestinian rocket killed an Israeli and wounded several others in the city of Rehovot.

Islamic Jihad says it will not stop firing missiles at Israeli settlements and cities until the regime stops its aggression and its policy of killing Palestinian leaders.

The latest escalation comes after more than a year of constant Israeli violence that has claimed over 140 Palestinian lives. It has sparked international calls for Israel to end its crimes.

The regime has become more violent since Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power last year as the leader of a far-right coalition cabinet. The ongoing violence has prompted international calls for calm, with the European Union urging an immediate ceasefire.

