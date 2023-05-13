Iran, Saudi FMs review latest developments in bilateral ties

During a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian voiced his satisfaction with the trend of agreements between the two countries and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to officially open its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister also assessed the ongoing developments as positive and voiced Riyadh's determination to further cooperate with Iran.

The plans for holding meetings between officials and foreign ministers of the two countries show the determination of the parties to cooperate and draw appropriate relations, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Expressing Riyadh's positive view on the future of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, the Saudi Foreign Minister said, "We have taken good steps in the past two months, and our adherence to the agreements shows our serious determination."

