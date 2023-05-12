Iran considers IRGC red line as country's security protector

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Friday.

"The IRGC has a unique role in protecting national security and countering Takfiri terrorism in the region," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

Turning to Iran-France relations, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two countries and said that the realistic approach of France towards the Islamic Republic of Iran is a positive step.

Referring to the recent statements of the French president on the issue of strategic independence of this country, Amir-Abdollahian considered the practical efforts to realize this strategy as an effective step in the current changing world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister strongly condemned the Zionist regime's war crimes in the Gaza Strip, saying, "During my trip to Lebanon, I found out that the Palestinian Resistance is determined and ready to defend the rights of the Palestinian nation, and that the developments in Palestine are definitely not in the interest of the bellicose rulers of the Zionist regime."

The French foreign minister, for her part, expressed satisfaction that France's strategic independence policy has been taken into consideration and said, "Constructive dialogue is the best way to help solve problems, and in this regard, France welcomes the continuation of constructive and in-depth dialogue between the two countries."

Turning to the developments in Palestine, Colonna stressed that the developments in the Gaza Strip cause serious concern to France.

She added that her country is pursuing the acceleration of tension reduction and cessation of the military conflict in that region.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Colonna thanked the humanitarian action of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the release of two French citizens and called it an effective and confidence-building step.

Tehran's cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency was another topic discussed between the top Iranian and French diplomats.

