May 12, 2023, 6:30 PM

Iran, Belgium FMs discuss consular issues

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone conversation with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib discussed consulare issues.

Other issues of common interest were also discussed between the two top diplomats.

During the conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and Lahbib expressed hope that the cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Belgium will further develop with the efforts of the two countries to overcome the obstacles.

Earlier on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, discussing Tehran-Paris bilateral ties, as well as the regional and international developments.

