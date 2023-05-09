  1. Politics
Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Iran Army in possession of world’s top missile, radar systems

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force says the country’s Army is in possession of the world’s top radar and missile systems, turning into a thorn in the eyes of the enemies.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been increasing their deterrence power against the enemies,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Tuesday.

He said that Iranian scientists and technicians have succeeded in manufacturing various defensive and military equipment.

The Armed Forces are proceeding with such a rapid move in the development of their might and deterrent power, he added.

Based on religious teachings, it is necessary to improve the country’s military might in order to be used on urgent occasions, Sabahifard said.

The commander added that the enemies have always cast a covetous eye on Iran given its special geographical, political and strategic position.

