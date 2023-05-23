Iran, Oman call for strengthening health coop.

Bahram Einollahi met and held talks with Hilal bin Ali Al-Sabti on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.

Referring to the need for regional cooperation to fight diseases, Einollahi noted that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis proved that no country alone can prevent contagious diseases from entering its territory.

Expressing the readiness of Iran’s health ministry to expand health cooperation with Oman, he added that such cooperation can be formed and strengthened in the field of health tourism, exchange of teachers and students, health measures, and fighting diseases.

Al-Sabti, for his part, announced his country's readiness to expand regional and joint cooperation with Iran in the field of health, saying that the exchange of medical science professors between the two countries will lead to the promotion of public health and medical knowledge.

He also emphasized facilitating health tourism between the two states.

