An Israeli drone targets a vehicle in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – In a new aggression by the Zionist Israeli regime, media reported on Tuesday that a vehicle was targeted in Lebanon with an Israeli drone.

Israeli drone struck a car on Deir Al-Zahrani river road, Hezbollah Al-Manar TV correspondent reported.

There was no immediate report on who might have been targeted in the new aggression, which comes in violation of the ceasefire.

