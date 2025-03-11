An Israeli drone targets a vehicle in Lebanon

Israeli drone struck a car on Deir Al-Zahrani river road, Hezbollah Al-Manar TV correspondent reported.
There was no immediate report on who might have been targeted in the new aggression, which comes in violation of the ceasefire.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – In a new aggression by the Zionist Israeli regime, media reported on Tuesday that a vehicle was targeted in Lebanon with an Israeli drone.
Israeli drone struck a car on Deir Al-Zahrani river road, Hezbollah Al-Manar TV correspondent reported.
There was no immediate report on who might have been targeted in the new aggression, which comes in violation of the ceasefire.
MNA
Your Comment