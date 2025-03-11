182 still in captivity in Pakistan train hijak

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group responsible for several deadly attacks, claimed responsibility for the hostage crisis and said they had taken hostages from the train, including security forces. At least 20 military personnel were killed in the attack, they said.

“The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a meticulously planned operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, where our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to come to a halt. The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage,” it said.

A train driver was allegedly injured in the firing on Tuesday, according to police and railway officials. The train was on its way to Peshawar from Quetta when it was fired upon. Rescue teams and security forces have reached the scene, and an operation is underway to track down the militants.

However, the BLA claimed to have “completely repelled” a ground assault by the Pakistani Army, forcing troops to retreat, and took 100 security personnel into captivity. The BLA issued a final warning to execute all hostages if the military did not halt airstrikes.

MNA