BRICS news digest for the previous week

Republic of Zimbabwe seeking to join BRICS

The country is awaiting the outcome of its application to join the group. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic Amon Murwira at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The parties agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of education, space, information and communication technologies, energy, and geological exploration.



Russia and Myanmar agree to invest in new trade and industrial projects

Relations between Russia and Myanmar are reaching a new level. Planned projects in energy, mining, and livestock will further expand cooperation. The important investment agreement was announced by Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, at the business forum in Moscow.

Lula da Silva invites Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia to BRICS summit



Brazil has invited Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia to participate in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July. This was announced to journalists by the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.



"I think that even if they are not physical members, it is important that these countries participate because it is time to have a debate with the whole world," the Brazilian President stressed.



Lula emphasised that BRICS has a significant weight in the world, representing almost half of the population and the international gross domestic product. He also emphasised the influence of China and India within the group, stressing their crucial role in the global economy.



"It is important that at this BRICS summit we really strengthen two fundamental things. Let's strengthen multilateralism and let's strengthen free trade," he added.



On 1 January, Brazil assumed the BRICS rotating presidency. In 2024, Russia



South Africa's agricultural exports reach record US$13.7 billion in 2024

South Africa's agricultural exports rose to record highs and reached US$13.7 billion in 2024, marking an increase of 3 per cent from the previous year. Citrus, grapes, wines, dates, avocados, pineapples, fruit juices, apples and pears, berries, apricots and cherries, nuts, and wool were amongst the top agricultural products South Africa exported. This is reported by Pretoria News, a partner of TV BRICS.



India has also launched its second national gene bank with the aim of preserving biodiversity and food security. The gene bank is set to house one million genetic samples.

Egypt is accelerating the production of green hydrogen and ammonia by launching a new project, part of the country's long-term energy strategy.

Chinese scientists have discovered the mechanism behind cancer treatment using bacteria, a discovery that could pave the way for the development of the next generation of personalized cancer treatments.

Iran has also taken a new step in the medical field by developing biodegradable dressings for rapid wound healing. It is expected that about 500,000 units of this product will be produced annually.

Ethiopia generates almost 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. The country is moving towards climate resilience and sustainable industrialization by implementing water management plans and developing green infrastructure.

In Abu Dhabi, world-renowned doctors have helped 3,000 patients with complex medical cases. The efforts are part of the International Doctors Program which began in UAE in 2021.



