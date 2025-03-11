Iran on its own able to establish regional security: Sayyari

Iran has such combat capability in the maritime arena that it can solely ensure its own security and also the security of other countries in the region, he emphasized.

Referring to the joint naval drill between Iran, China and Russia, Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed out that the sea is a source of wealth and power, and different countries are seeking to make optimal use of it.

Iran also has numerous resources with access to the northern and southern seas, he underlined.

He went on to say that more than 90 percent of countries' exports and imports are carried out via water, so that the security of maritime routes is very important.

Sayyari also considered maritime diplomacy essential, adding that establishing security must be done by countries of the region and there is no need for the presence of foreigners.

Regarding the joint naval drill between Iran, China and Russia, Sayyari stated that this move is a sign of Iran's high naval power in the international arena, noting that these two countries i.e. Russia and China accept Iran as a pivotal power in the region.

With regards to the dispatch of observers from 15 countries to the naval drill, he said that this issue strengthens the maritime authority of the countries in the region and sends a clear message to others that Iran does not need help of others.

Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the positive outlook of trans-regional countries and stated that this naval drill is a countermeasure against the negative outlook of the arrogant countries and indicates the enhancement of maritime power of the countries of the region.

