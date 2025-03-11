Perpetrators behind recent Syrian tragedy must be prosecuted

The Iranian Foreign Minister's special envoy for the Syrian Affairs Mohammad Reza Rauf Sheibani has said that the region expects the Syrian interim government to stop the violent and prosecute the perpetrators behind recent brutality in the west of the country.

"The intensity and massive size of the atrocities against innocents in coastal provinces of Syria is shocking. We extend our sympathies to the victims and their families and we hope God the Almighty grant them patience over this tragedy," he wrote in a post on X.

"Any violent act against and killing of innocent people of Syria’s minority groups is deplorable and the perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable. Regional nations and the world public opinion expect the interim government of Syria to take serious and effective action to put an end to acts of violence and to put the orchestrators and perpetrators of the acts on trial," Sheibani added.

He went on to stress that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the stability, tranquility, and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the protection of the security and lives of the Syrian people from all segments and diverse groups that make up the society of this country."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that insecurity and instability in Syria serves the interests of the Zionist regime and will allow terrorist and extremist groups to exploit the situation and threaten regional peace and stability," the Iranian diplomat concluded.

A so-called Syrian war monitor says militants aligned with Syria’s ruling HTS administration have killed nearly 1,000 civilians in a series of “massacres” committed in recent days in the western coastal region of the Arab nation.

