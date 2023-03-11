Iran-SCO trade exchange hit almost $39 bn

From the beginning of the Iranian of 1401 (beginning of March 21, 2022) to February 19, more than 50.6 million tons of goods worth $38.8 billion were traded between Iran and Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states, Member of the International Relations and Trade Development Commission of Iran Industry, Mine and Trade House Rouhollah Latifi said.

Iran exported more than 41.7 million tons of goods, valued at $19.6 billion, to SCO’s member states in 11 months of the Iranian calendar, showing a 2 and 6.4 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Latifi stated.

He went on to say that the import value from Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states stood at 8.9 million tons of goods, valued at $19.2 billion, showing a 7.7 and 33.4 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

The trade volume between the Islamic Republic and SCO’s member states shows an 18.3 percent hike compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he noted.

Among the neighboring states, China with $13.5 billion, India with $1.9 billion, Afghanistan with $1.4 billion, Pakistan with $1.3 billion, and Russia with $673 million were the first five destinations for exporting Iranian goods during the said period, he noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran joined Shanghai Cooperation Organization officially in Samarkand summit in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. Iran’s membership request was presented to the Secretariat of the Organization in Feb. 2005.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in the United Nations in 2001.

