May 6, 2023, 9:20 AM

Iran's annual trade with SCO rises 10% to $40.9b

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iran’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member states stood at 52.71 million tons worth $40.98 billion.

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran’s trade with SCO member states, excluding crude oil exports from the country, stood at 52.71 million tons worth $40.98 billion in fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20), indicating a 3.91% fall in terms of weight, but a 10.26% rise in value compared with last year’s corresponding period.

China with 35.55 million tons worth $30.32 billion was Iran’s main trade partner among SCO member states during the period. It was followed by India with 7.3 million tons worth $4.99 billion and Russia with 4.04 million tons worth $2.32 billion.

Iranian exports hit 42.71 million tons worth $19.68 billion in the year under review, registering 5.81% and 4.43% drops in weight and value respectively, Finacial Tribune reported. 

China with 31.15 million tons worth $14.58 billion (up 1.84%), India with 5.42 million tons worth $2.14 billion (up 16.62%) and Pakistan with 3.53 million tons worth $1.48 million (up 18.1%) were the main export destinations.

