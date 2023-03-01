Iran, Senegal discuss trade cooperation

Senegalese president's high economic advisor Shaykh Cisse and a number of Iranian figures in the sphere of economy held a meeting at Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture on Wednesday.

Transit challenges and money transferring in financial transactiosn are barriers to the expansion of bilateral relations, Shaykh Cisse said.

The two problems are the consequences of the imposed sanctions, he added.

The Iranian companies have found some solutions to deal with the problems, he pointed out.

Iran can be a destination for Senegalese goods and minerals, he underlined.

For his part, Rouhollah Latifi, a member of the Iranian international and foreign trade committee, estimated that Iran's exports to Senegal will exceed $40 million this year.

Also, in the meeting, Masoud Barahman, the head of Iran and East Africa's joint chamber of commerce said that an international economic cooperation conference will be held between Iran and 15 West African countries March 6-8 at the level of heads of state and ministers in Tehran.

According to Barahman, on the second day of this meeting, the chamber of commerce along with the joint chamber of Iran and eastern Africa will host 50 African business people.

