Member of the International Relations and Trade Development Commission of Iran Industry, Mine and Trade House said that Iran’s neighboring states accounted for more than 93 percent of the export share of Iranian goods.

Ruhollah Latifi went on to say that 6.2 million tons of agricultural, fisheries, animal, and food products worth $3.2 billion were exported from Iran from March 21, 2022, to January 20, 2033.

According to Latifi, 5 million and 808,399 tons of agricultural, fisheries, animal, and food products, worth $3 billion and $255 million and $791,926, have been exported to the neighboring countries.

Among the neighboring states, Iraq with $1.2 billion, the UAE with $486 million, Pakistan with $350 million, Russia with $317 million, and Afghanistan with $252 million were the first five neighboring destinations for exporting Iranian goods during the said period, he noted.

He further noted that China with $151 million, India with $142 million, Kirgizstan with $32 million, Syria with $29 million, Uzbekistan with $27 million, and Tajikistan with $20 million were the first six destinations for exporting Iranian goods in the world.

