Ukraine says talks with US delegation begin ‘constructively’

“The meeting with the US team began very constructively, we are working on bringing a just and lasting peace,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, wrote on Telegram.

"Thanks to US leadership and European support, we Ukrainians can finally achieve peace. But we cannot allow the Russian Federation to escape responsibility," he said, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking to a journalist in Jeddah, Yermak also emphasized the importance of security guarantees to prevent future aggression.

“Security guarantees, it's very important because we want that this aggression never repeated in the future again. Of course, it’s very important. But now we think it’s necessary to discuss the most important — how to start this process. And we’re very open, and we want to have very constructive, deep, friendly, partners’ conversation with our American partners,” he said.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are participating in the talks.

US president’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff and Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, who took part in previous negotiations in Riyadh, are not present.

