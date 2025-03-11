Iran reacts to US decision on revoking Iraq sanctions wavier

"It is extremely deplorable that the US administration has decided to target the innocent people of Iraq by attempting to deprive them of access to basic services such as electricity, especially ahead of the coming hot months of the year," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on an X post.

"We stand with the Iraqi people and remain firm on our commitment to the Iraqi Government, which we will engage with to repel unlawful US actions," Araghchi added.

Araghchi’s remarks came after the US announced it has revoked a waiver from Iran sanctions that allowed Iraq to import electricity from its eastern neighbor.

In reaction, the chairman of the Iraqi parliament’s finance committee warned that any move by Washington to restrict power imports from Iran would cause Iraq’s electrical grid to collapse.

US National Security Council Spokesman James Hewitt said on Sunday that the decision to let Iraq’s waiver lapse upon its expiration is in line with the so-called National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which seeks to drive Iran’s crude oil exports down to zero.

The spokesperson asserted that Washington will not allow Tehran any degree of economic or financial relief.

MP/