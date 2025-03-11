20th International Auto Parts Exhibition to be held in Tehran

The 20th International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories, and Assemblies will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The auto industry exhibition is among the top three exhibitions in the country in terms of participation and visitor interest, Sadif Beikzadeh, the head of the Iran International Exhibitions Company, stated in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the official more than 700 foreign companies from 9 countries and 500 domestic companies will be participating in this exhibition.

Beikzadeh also added that special halls will be dedicated for knowledge-based and innovative companies.

Stressing on utilizing the capacity of export markets, including BRICS and Eurasia in order to achieve the eight percent economic growth goal outlined in Iran’s Seventh Development Plan, he said, "To acheive 23% growth in exports, various sub-sectors in the field of industry, mining, agriculture, and other areas have been considered in the Seventh Development Plan."

"The automotive industry was one of the main targets of sanctions against Iran, alongside steel, petrochemicals, and other sectors," Beikzadeh said. He stressed that the growth of other industries is linked to the automotive sector, which plays a significant role in employment.

The head of the Tehran Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini also said in this presser, "A policy council has been formed to promote transparency and quality improvement to hold 20th International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories, and Assemblies."

The president of the Association of Homogeneous Powertrain Industries and Parts Manufacturers, Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh said also said in this meeting, ""In the field of auto parts, we have specific customers from African and Asian countries, Uzbekistan, and Russia, that we need to attract them."

Many countries, including Uzbekistan, are seeking to increase production volumes and are ready to invest in the field of parts manufacturing, whose capacity should be utilized, Najafi-Manesh noted.

Najafi-Manesh also called for paving way for facilitating exports in order to take advantage of various solutions to attract export markets.

He also called for using exhibitions as an export base, and said, "Many foreign companies look for imports during their visit to exhibitions and we should use capacity of exhibitions for exports."

Referring to the goals of the 20th International Exhibition of Auto Parts, Accessories, and Assemblies, Ali Mohtasham Amiri, exhibition organizer and CEO of Miladnoor complex, said in this meeting, "Providing the ground for attracting foreign investments, strengthening the supply chain, introducing the achievements, capacities of domestic factories and companies, creating a platform for developing industrial exchanges and cooperation between Iranian and foreign companies, developing exports and finding new export markets, showcasing the latest developments, achievements, and new domestic and foreign scientific and industrial technologies in this field, establishing new business relationships, and transfering knowledge, technology, and successful global experiences are most important goals of holding this exhibition.

