Jul 10, 2023, 8:40 PM

Iran's exports to African countries grow by 100%

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – The Vice President of the Iran and Africa Merchants Club said that since the beginning of President Raeisi's administration, Iran's exports to Africa have witnessed a 100% growth.

Ruhollah Latifi made the remarks on Monday, ahead of President Raeisi's tour to the African countries of Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

This trip will pave the way for solving the infrastructural problems of trade relations with Africa and expanding trade relations with this continent, according to him.

Referring to Iran's exports to these three countries, the Iranian official said, "Iran's exports to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe hit $53.2 million, $1.2 million and $236 thousand respectively."

Honey, pistachios, raisins, dried fruit, saffron, canned fish, sweets, and chocolate were among the main products exported from Iran to the African countries, he said, adding that 97% of Iran's exports were to Kenya. 

Latifi concluded that Iran and these three African countries enjoy the high economic potential to cooperate in the field of fuel, medical equipment, tourism, transportation, etc.

