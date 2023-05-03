Turkmenistan-Iran-Iraq-Turkey transit corridor to be set up

He made the remarks at the second international conference and exhibition “International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development 2023" on Wednesday.

In the future, a transport corridor will be built from east to west, which will connect Turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey, Berdimuhamedow said.

The construction of a highway and a bridge over the Garabogazköl bay between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will increase the partnership in transportation and trade between the two countries, he added.

The Turkmen president also explained that the highway that connects the eastern and western parts of Turkmenistan will allow Uzbekistan to access the international ports of the Caspian Sea and from there, via sea routes, to Kazakhstan, Europe, southern Russia, northern Iran, and Persian Gulf countries.

