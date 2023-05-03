Iran's trade with Latin America dropped in FY 2022-23: IRICA

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that Iran traded 655,526 tons of goods (excluding oil) worth $732.59 million with Latin American countries, registering a 62.06% and 41.21% fall in terms of weight and value respectively.

Iran exported goods to only 15 Latin American countries and imported from 11 of 33 Latin American countries during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

Trade with Brazil stood at 483,486 tons (down 64.51%) worth over $466.55 million (down 36.76%), for the Latin American country to top the list of Iran’s partners in the region. It was followed by Argentina with 71,085 tons (down 78.16%) worth $126.6 million (down 78.16%) and Venezuela with 49,175 tons (up 49.56%) worth $118.91 million (up 197.09%).

MNA/PR