4-storey building collapses in downtown Tehran

Mehr correspondent went to the site of the building soon after the incident, as it is near the Mehr Media Group compound at the Taleghani Street in downtown Tehran. The building was reported to have been very old building.

Search and rescue team from the Greater Tehran Fire Department rushed to the scene in four minutes after the tragic accident and were searching the debris for the possible survivors, Mehr reporter said.

One person was pulled out alive from under the rubble by rescue team, while two passerby were reported to have been injured in the incident, with one being a pregnant woman.

Search and rescue operations were continuing at the time this report was being prepared and published.

