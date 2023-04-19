  1. Economy
Iran registered over $110b in foreign trade in fiscal 2022-23

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Iran traded 159.23 million tons of goods worth $112.82 billion (excluding crude oil exports) in the fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 20).

Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Iranian House of Industry, Mine and Trade’s Trade Development Commission and former spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration made the announcement, aading that trade value has increased by $11.38 billion compared with that of the previous year.

Iran’s exports, excluding crude oil, reached 122.56 million tons worth $53.16 billion during the period, registering a 10% rise in terms of value,Financial Tribune reported.

