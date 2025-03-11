Iran succumbs to no request under pressure, threat, sanction

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has stressed that the Iranian nation will not welcome any request under pressure, sanction, or threat.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of an exhibition showcasing Iranian women's achievements on Tuesday, Gharibabadi said sanctions that violate people's rights in all fields affect people's lives, but they will never achieve their goals.

Western countries will no longer be able to introduce themselves as pioneers in advocating human rights and accuse other countries of violating human rights, he added.

Those who claim to support the human rights are the main abusers of Iranian people’s rights, he stressed, noting that these countries have imposed unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people and pass resolutions in the United Nations Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly against Tehran.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to support and promote human rights, Gharibabadi said Iran is a victim of terrorism and over 23,000 Iranian men, women and children were killed by terrorists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi deplored the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and said those who claim to support human rights did not take any action, but even supported the Israeli regime, politically, financially, and militarily.

Earlier on February 24, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed concern that some countries are using human rights as a tool to exert political and economic pressure on other nations or interfere in their internal affairs.

He called on all governments to work toward protecting and promoting human rights based on the principles of fairness and impartiality.

Araqchi noted that Iran has long been a victim of such misguided policies and demanded “the immediate lifting of all unilateral sanctions,” which he said violate the fundamental human rights of Iranians and have caused suffering to millions of innocent people.

RHM/IRN