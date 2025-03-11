Iran sends 500-ton humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon

Mahmoudi said on Tuesday that the shipment includes both essential items and vital medical equipment.
This 500-ton consignment was sent from Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran, to various regions across Lebanon, he said.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Babak Mahmoud, the head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), says that Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has sent 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.
Mahmoudi said on Tuesday that the shipment includes both essential items and vital medical equipment.
This 500-ton consignment was sent from Bandar Abbas, a port city in southern Iran, to various regions across Lebanon, he said.
MNA
Your Comment