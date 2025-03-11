  1. World
First Vice President Aref:

Gaza death toll rises to 48,503 since Oct. 07, 2023

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Gaza Health Ministry has said that the death toll has risen to 48,503, with 111,927 injured since Israeli aggression on the enclave on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing the latest statistics on the number of martyrs and wounded in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, Al-Manar TV reported.

Some 48,503 Palestinians have been martyred as a result of Israeli army's attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the health ministry added.

The total number of Palestinians injured in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza Strip since the start of war in Strip has reached 111,927.

In the past 24 hours, the bodies of 36 martyrs have been transferred to the hospital, 32 of whom have recently been pulled out from under the rubble, and 4 others have recently been martyred. During this time, 14 others were also injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

