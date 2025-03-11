Trump’s remarks on US power illusionary

In reaction to Trump’s comments suggesting that the United States is not concerned about the joint naval exercises involving Iran, China, and Russia—asserting that the US is stronger than all of these countries—Rear Admiral Irani said on Monday that Trump’s remarks stem from an “illusion.”

He said that the participation of three countries in the military exercise, titled “Security Belt 2025,” is focused on fostering security, contrasting it with the presence of countries like the United States, which consistently contributed to global instability.

Rear Admiral Irani emphasized that the number of maritime actors on the global stage has grown, and member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS possess the capability to play a positive role in the maritime economy.

Additionally, he noted that other regional countries have also made strides in maritime activities through their efforts and will join these exercises in the future.

The 7th combined Maritime Security Belt 2025 exercise is set to take place in the northern Indian Ocean, featuring naval forces from Iran, Russia, and China, along with observers from various regional nations. The exercise is designed to enhance security, promote sustainable maritime interactions, and strengthen naval cooperation among the three participating countries.

