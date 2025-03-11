Legal Afghan migrants in Iran face no restrictions

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani says that Iran has sheltered millions of Afghans, carrying a heavy burden, one that became even greater after the U.S.'s reckless withdrawal in 2021.

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks on Monday before the UN Security Council Briefing on the “Situation in Afghanistan.”

Iran's policy towards Afghan refugees and migrants remains rooted in humanitarian principles, he said, adding that Iran has, for over four decades, sheltered millions of Afghans, bearing a significant burden exacerbated by the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

The full text of Iravani’s statement is as follows:

Madam President

We congratulate Denmark on assuming the Security Council presidency and commend China for its successful and effective leadership in February. We appreciate SRSG Ms. Otunbayeva for her valuable briefing. We have carefully noted the statement by Ms. Azadah Raz Mohammad. Today's briefing once again highlights the persistent challenges faced by the Afghan people, despite the UN’s ongoing efforts to improve their situation.

The latest report of the Secretary-General (S/2025/109) underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis, the continued erosion of human rights, especially for women and girls, and the persistent security threats that demand required attention.

In this context, I wish to emphasize the following points:

1. Afghanistan faces one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Over 22.9 million people need urgent assistance. The Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2025 requires $2.42 billion, yet funding remains critically low. Humanitarian aid must remain impartial and unconditional to ensure that aid reaches those in need without obstruction, and funding must not collapse. We call on donors to strengthen their commitments and urge the De facto authorities (DFA)to stop interfering in life-saving operations and allow unhindered access. In addition, those responsible for Afghanistan’s current crisis, who withdrew recklessly and worsened the situation, must fulfill their obligations. Policies and announcements, such as the return of military equipment or cuts to humanitarian aid, are unrealistic and only serve to escalate tensions and worsen the suffering of the people.

2. Afghanistan’s frozen assets remain a major issue. Economic recovery requires responsible financial mechanisms to support the Afghan people. Sanctions must not block efforts to stabilize the economy, and frozen assets should be released without conditions.

3. Security in Afghanistan remains precarious. The threat posed by ISIL-K and other terrorist groups operating in the country is alarming not only for Afghanistan but for regional and global security. With more than two dozen terrorist organizations reportedly present in Afghanistan, the DFA must honor their international obligations, ensure counterterrorism efforts remain a priority and take decisive action to effectively eliminate these networks. The international community cannot allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorism.

4. The situation for Afghan women and girls remains dire. Policies and decrees, such as the ban on women and girls attending medical institutes, have further stripped women of their basic rights and exacerbated Afghanistan’s healthcare crisis. These restrictions have no basis in Islam and contradict Afghanistan’s cultural traditions. We urge the DFA to reconsider these measures and take immediate steps to restore women’s rights.

5. Iran’s policy on Afghan refugees and migrants remains unchanged and rooted in humanitarian principles. For over four decades, Iran has sheltered millions of Afghans, carrying a heavy burden, one that became even greater after the U.S.'s reckless withdrawal in 2021. Legal Afghan migrants in Iran face no restrictions, and Iranian consulates issue 5,000 visas daily. However, those who have been repatriated entered the country illegally. Due to security concerns, including terrorist threats, Iran will repatriate those who enter illegally. Let us be clear; neighboring countries should not be left to bear this responsibility without support from the international community. Iran and Pakistan need sustained and meaningful assistance. The international community must go beyond rhetoric and take concrete action.

6. Iran remains actively engaged with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities through both bilateral and regional efforts.

As part of this continued engagement, on 26 January 2025, Iran’s Foreign Minister visited Kabul, the first such visit since the Taliban took power. The discussions encompassed trade, railway development, investment, border security, and other key bilateral issues. Iran remains firmly committed to Afghanistan’s peace, stability, and reconstruction. We continue to emphasize that a stable Afghanistan hinges on the establishment of an inclusive and representative government. Such a government is essential to addressing major challenges, preventing conflict, and curbing refugee flows. It is also crucial for ensuring security, fostering economic recovery, and upholding human rights, particularly for women and girls.

7. Despite Afghanistan’s challenges, a stable future is achievable through sustained international support and shared responsibility. A step-by-step approach within a clear roadmap can help rebuild trust and security. Iran has actively engaged in the Doha process and supports its outcomes, including the establishment of working groups on narcotics and private sector initiatives. Iran remains committed to implementation of these mechanisms but emphasizes that the priority must be delivering concrete results that directly benefit the Afghan people.

8. Finally, as the renewal of UNAMA’s mandate approaches, we reaffirm our support for both the mission as well as the SRSG in carrying out its responsibilities. UNAMA remains a crucial presence in Afghanistan, playing a key role in addressing the country’s challenges. We call on the Security Council to ensure that UNAMA has the necessary resources and to support the SRSG in fulfilling its mandate effectively.

