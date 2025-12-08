RSF takes control of Sudanese largest oil hub

The Rapid Support Forces seized Sudan's largest oil field on Monday, paramilitary, army, and industry sources said, as the militia attempts to wrestle control of the strategic, resource-rich Kordofan region, AFP reported.

Since the paramilitary RSF dislodged the army from its last holdout in Darfur at the end of October, the focus of the fighting has shifted to neighbouring Kordofan.

An engineer at the Heglig field, in the far south of Kordofan, confirmed the RSF's takeover of the facility, telling AFP the team had "shut it down and halted production, and the workers were evacuated to South Sudan".

Army forces withdrew from the area "to protect the oil facilities and prevent damage", a military source told AFP.

The three sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been waging a war with the regular army that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 12 million more, and decimated the country's already fragile infrastructure.

Sudan is now effectively split in two, with the army holding the north, east, and centre, and the RSF in control of the west and, with the help of its allies, swathes of the south.

Since 26 September, international and regional bodies have accused the RSF of committing crimes against humanity in El-Fasher and Darfur amid reports of widespread executions and sexual violence by militia forces.

Last week, an RSF drone attack in South Kordofan state hit a kindergarten and a hospital, killing 114 people, including 63 children, garnering widespread international condemnation.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the "senseless" strikes.

"Disturbingly, paramedics and responders came under attack as they tried to move the injured from the kindergarten to the hospital," Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

The Heglig field is the country's largest, and is also the main processing facility for South Sudan's oil exports, which make up nearly all of Juba's government revenue.

"The processing plant near the field through which South Sudanese oil passes was also shut down," the engineer said.

The pipeline that carries South Sudanese oil from the southern border to Port Sudan on the Red Sea is also a key source of income for impoverished Sudan, which has seen its economy crumble during the war.

When Juba seceded in 2011, it took nearly all of Sudan's oil deposits with it. Heglig was disputed between the two countries and the site of brief clashes in 2012.

In addition to Heglig, the RSF also controls key oil fields in the west operated since the 1990s by China before being forced shut early in the war.

Last month, the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation informed the Sudanese government it intended to end its investments, according to a copy of the letter seen by AFP.

Former oil minister Gadein Ali Obeid described the situation as a "disaster" for Sudan.

The country has now "lost its two main oil-producing regions, Heglig and Block 6", he said, referring to the Chinese-operated site further west.

"All of Sudan's oil production originates from both of them... Even oil from Block 6 was processed at Heglig, which used to handle between 80,000 and 100,000 barrels per day for Sudan and South Sudan," he added

According to AFP report as published by Ahram Online of Egypt, since losing their last toehold in western Darfur, the army has been on the defensive, trying to halt the paramilitary advance through Kordofan and back towards the capital Khartoum.

