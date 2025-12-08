  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 8, 2025, 6:32 PM

Gaza death toll rises to 70,365 since Oct. 07: health min.

Gaza death toll rises to 70,365 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have killed 70,365 Palestinian people in the enclave since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the enclave at 171,058, the ministry stated.

The ministry announced that the bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Eleven people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 376 people have been martyred and 981 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 626 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

MA/6682388

News ID 239635
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News