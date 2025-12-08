Gaza death toll rises to 70,365 since Oct. 07: health min.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in the enclave at 171,058, the ministry stated.

The ministry announced that the bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past 24 hours. Eleven people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 376 people have been martyred and 981 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 626 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

MA/6682388