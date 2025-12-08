Iranian nation prime target of oppressive sanctions: VP

Speaking at the first conference on ranking the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) held at IRIB International Conferences Center on Monday, Aref pointed to the cruel US sanctions imposed against the country, emphasizing that the Iranian nation is the prime goal of the cruel sanctions.

He stated that Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises play an unparalleled role in the country’s industrial progress and development and can be the founder of the large economic enterprises.

Turning to 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, the vice president pointed out that SMEs played a leading role during this period in a way that the country witnessed positive growth in industrial sector.

He hailed the unsparing efforts and endeavors of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade over the past 15 months in spite of problems.

Emphasizing the vital role of SMEs in economy of the country, the first vice president highlighted that Small- and Medium-sized Economic Enterprises are able to take giant strides in materializing most economic objectives of the country.

He further stated that SMEs have high potential to generate more employment opportunities to job-seeking people in the country.

