Iran's sports min. to attend 2025 AYPG opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday at the Dubai Club for People of Determination Stadium.

A total of 1,500 young para-athletes from 35 nations will compete in the Games’ fifth edition.

From December 10–13, competition will unfold across 11 sports at eight world-class venues, combining elite sport with an unwavering message of inclusion and empowerment.

Among the largest contingents are from Iran (195 athletes), Uzbekistan (124), Thailand (122), plus representatives from India (122) and host nation the United Arab Emirates (55).

