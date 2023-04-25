Settler injured in anti-Zionist operation in WB

The shooting operation was carried out in the north of Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to the reports.

The perpetrator of the operation has successfully managed to flee the scene.

Following this incident, the Zionist troops are on full alert on and around the operation site and are seeking to arrest the perpetrator of the shooting operation.

Local Palestinian media on Monday said that as many as six Zionists were injured in a suspected martyrdom-seeking operation carried out by Palestinians in the West of Quds in the occupied lands.

A Palestinian young man was also shot dead by the Israeli regime's forces in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho on Monday.

