Hamas hails ‘heroic’ shooting operation in Ramallah

Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said on Tuesday that the shooting by a young Palestinian man in Oyoun al-Haramiya was a “heroic” operation.

The shooting is also a “natural reaction” to the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestinians, he added.

Zionist forces and settlers will be legitimate targets of resistance fighters, he further noted.

This heroic operation is the natural result of the anger the Palestinian people feel over the crimes of the occupying regime, he stated.

A settler was injured during an anti-Zionist operation in the north of Ramallah on Tuesday.

TM/IRN85092396