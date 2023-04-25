  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2023, 7:30 PM

Hamas hails ‘heroic’ shooting operation in Ramallah

Hamas hails ‘heroic’ shooting operation in Ramallah

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has hailed a “heroic” shooting operation in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said on Tuesday that the shooting by a young Palestinian man in Oyoun al-Haramiya was a “heroic” operation.

The shooting is also a “natural reaction” to the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestinians, he added.

Zionist forces and settlers will be legitimate targets of resistance fighters, he further noted.

This heroic operation is the natural result of the anger the Palestinian people feel over the crimes of the occupying regime, he stated.

 A settler was injured during an anti-Zionist operation in the north of Ramallah on Tuesday.

TM/IRN85092396

News Code 199901

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News