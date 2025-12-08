  1. Politics
Iran FM Araghchi visits Azeri Martyrs’ Memorial

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited the monument of Republic of Azerbaijan’s martyrs in Baku on Monday, laying a wreath of flower in honor of Azerbaijan’s martyred soldiers.

During his visit to Baku, Iran’s top diplomat paid his respects at the city’s Martyrs’ Lane.

He visited the martyrs’ memorial to honor those who lost their lives defending the Republic of Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial sovereignty.

Araghchi arrived in the Azeri capital of Baku on Sunday night

Upon his arrival, he was received by an Azeri foreign ministry official and also ambassador of Baku to Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister held separate meetings with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Araghchi visited Baku with the aim of strengthening economic and political cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

