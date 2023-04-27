Gaza Resistance test fires surface-to-air missile (+VIDEO)

According to Palestinian sources, the missile was fired toward the sea, and after that, the sound of a massive explosion was heard in Gaza City.

Palestinian sources and Resistance forces in Gaza have not released any data about the type of missile tested so far.

Resistance forces continue to test their weapons to improve their capabilities.

This is the 8th time that Resistance forces have carried out a missile test since the beginning of 2023.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.

