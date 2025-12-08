  1. Economy
Dec 8, 2025, 3:00 PM

Iran resumes flights from 5 cities to UAE's Sharjah

Iran resumes flights from 5 cities to UAE's Sharjah

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The first flight by an Iranian airline to Sharjah since the end of the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran took off on Monday morning from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

The inaugural flight departed Tehran at 10:30 a.m., marking the official reopening of the Iran–Sharjah air corridor.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the resumption of flights, Head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies Hormatollah Rafiei said the resumption of flights comes after a conflict that left a significant impact on public sentiment and the country’s economic climate.

He noted that one Iranian airline has taken the lead in reopening this key route.

Rafiei added that Sharjah is one of the most in-demand regional destinations for Iranian travelers. As of today, flights have resumed from Tehran, Lar, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Ahvaz.

He announced that the airline will operate 14 weekly flights to Sharjah, a development he described as a promising sign for the recovery of Iran’s tourism and aviation sectors.

MNA/IRN

News ID 239624

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News