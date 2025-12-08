FM Araghchi meets Azerbaijani parliament speaker, deputy PM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev and Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova in Baku on Monday.

Prior to them, the top Iranian diplomat had been received by President Ilham Aliyev and his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

During a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President, Araghchi emphasized the continuation of diplomatic consultations to resolve existing misunderstandings.

In a joint press conference with Bayramov, the Iranian minister stressed that there is eagerness on Iran's part to strengthen ties with Baku.

MNA